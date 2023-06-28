Can You Get a Nitrogen Narcosis Hangover? #askmark #scuba

Alexander Sasse

@alex_an_der_ps439

Hi Mark,

I have a question:

We get always told, that nitrogen narcosis a similar effect like alcohol have and I wondered if you are (theoretical) deep in the water long enough, could you get something like a hangover?

