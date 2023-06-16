Mares Sirius Dive Computer Unboxing Review #mares #sirius

Mares.com:

The Sirius is a watch-style dive computer that perfectly combines technology and elegance. The characteristics of this dive computer feature top-of-the-range technology both for the recreational and Extended Range diver. The recreational diver can see dive data in a simple, intuitive way, with the possibility of integrating tank data using the optional tank module. The Extended Range diver can insert up to five nitrox and trimix mixes. Thanks to the changeable strap, it can be used with any suit thickness. Available in black or black/silver versions.

