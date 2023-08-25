Should Dive Instructors Teach Family Members? #askmark

@dive_with_mattHi there mark! I’ve got another question for #AskMark if I may.

It’s regarding teaching of family members!

So myself as a DM, and my dad ( Master Instructor ) are both in status teaching. My dad has taught me to dive, and I’ve assisted on teaching my mum to dive, and have been asked to do both my sister and her fiancé’s DSD’s. I understand that legally ( fee’s have been paid so I am in status ) I can teach them. But I wasn’t sure if there would be a conflict of interest if they then went in to do an OW class with my dad for example as the certifying instructor?

What are your thoughts on teaching family to dive?

