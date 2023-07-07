Tall and Skinny Scuba Wetsuit Ideas #askmark #scuba
Amadeuss
@amadeuss3341
#askmark
Hi Mark, can you recommend a company that makes custom wetsuits? I'm 6.3 and skinny – if I choose a of the shelf suit that fits my body – it's usually 5 inches too short, and if i choose a suit lengthwise – It looks like deflated zeppelin on me.
So far I have a suit that too short and using tall boots with it, but still have about 2 inches of nakedness down there
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
———————————————————————————–
OUR WEBSITES
Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com For advertising within our brands
———————————————————————————–
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine