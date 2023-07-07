Tall and Skinny Scuba Wetsuit Ideas #askmark #scuba

Amadeuss

@amadeuss3341

#askmark

Hi Mark, can you recommend a company that makes custom wetsuits? I'm 6.3 and skinny – if I choose a of the shelf suit that fits my body – it's usually 5 inches too short, and if i choose a suit lengthwise – It looks like deflated zeppelin on me.

So far I have a suit that too short and using tall boots with it, but still have about 2 inches of nakedness down there

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

