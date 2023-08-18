Top10 Odd Things Scuba Divers Say #scuba #top10

I’ve been scuba diving my entire professional career in both beautiful crystal clear waters of the Tropics to the not-so clear waters around the world. Diving up in the Arctic Circle and marine conservation work down in remote Madagascar. As a full-time scuba Instructor I taught divers in both warm and cold waters and lead countless dives.

But, my main specialty is dive equipment. Since 2010 I’ve been working with a wide range of scuba diving brands and 8 years working for one of the largest scuba diving retailers with hands-on experience with cutting edge dive equipment.