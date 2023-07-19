Twin Cylinder Scuba Weight Setup? #scuba #askmark @dariuszcudera7293

Bookmark (0)

No account yet? Register

Facebook Share Twitter Share Google+ Share

Twin Cylinder Scuba Weight Setup? #scuba #askmark @dariuszcudera7293

@dariuszcudera7293
Hi Mark
First I world like to thank you for that what you do.
I have question about weight in twinset.
Most of the twinset divers are using only weight attached to cylinders. That is much more comfortable, but is impossible to drop any ballast on event of emengersy situation. Is it just because DIR is giving us redundancy of two separated buoyancy control systems, so we can easier dealing with that kind of problems? Or we should have possibility to drop couple of kilograms? What is your opinion? What system you are using for your double? Many thanks. #ASKMARK
Regards
Dariusz

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
———————————————————————————–
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com For advertising within our brands
———————————————————————————–
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Follow Divernet on Google News
Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

related Divernet Posts

Popular Divernet Posts

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
divernet footer logo

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2023 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Enable Notifications OK No thanks