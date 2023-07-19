Twin Cylinder Scuba Weight Setup? #scuba #askmark @dariuszcudera7293
Hi Mark
First I world like to thank you for that what you do.
I have question about weight in twinset.
Most of the twinset divers are using only weight attached to cylinders. That is much more comfortable, but is impossible to drop any ballast on event of emengersy situation. Is it just because DIR is giving us redundancy of two separated buoyancy control systems, so we can easier dealing with that kind of problems? Or we should have possibility to drop couple of kilograms? What is your opinion? What system you are using for your double? Many thanks. #ASKMARK
Regards
Dariusz
