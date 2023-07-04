What's The Best Thin & Warm Undersuit? #askmark
Erik H
@erikh1019
#ASKMARK I’m in need of a drysuit undersuit/undergarments set. I dive at 1°C in a rental neoprene drysuit, but might get a trilam. I want thin a undersuit for the flexibility and minimal weight requirement, but still want maximum warmth (especially for cold hands and feet). Thinking of heated suits, gloves and socks by Santi, SmartTex, Thermalution or Heizteufel, but am interested in the FE Halo AR. Thoughts and suggestions?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
———————————————————————————–
OUR WEBSITES
Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com For advertising within our brands
———————————————————————————–
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine