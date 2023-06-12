Where is Best to Clip a dSMB & Spool? #askmark #scuba @ScubaDiverMagazine

Strigon46

@strigon46

Dear Mark, where's the best place to clip a dsmb with spool? Is it wrong to clip it on a d-ring on your weight belt? Thanks a lot for your service! #ASKMARK

Introduction

Question

Answer