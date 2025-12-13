Welcome to Dauin, Philippines: World-Class Diving in the Heart of the Coral Triangle

Southeast Asia is renowned around the world as a diving hotspot, and the Philippines is one of the most-popular destinations for travelling divers, with numerous locations that are spoken of in revered terms among those in the know, such as Tubbataha, Anilao, Moalboal, Puerto Galera, Anda, Dauin, Malapascua and Coron.

The Philippines – A Global Diving Powerhouse

The Philippines, or officially the Republic of the Philippines, is an archipelago comprising a staggering 7,641 islands, with a total area of roughly 300,000 sq km. It is bounded by the South China Sea to the west, the Philippine Sea to the east, and the Celebes Sea to the south.

Its highest mountain is Mount Apo on Mindanao, with an altitude of 2,954 metres above sea level, while the longest river is the Cagayan River in northern Luzon, which flows for about 520km. Manila Bay, which is home to the capital city of Manila, is connected to Laguna de Bay (the country’s largest lake) by the Pasig River.

The Philippines is a megadiverse country both topside and underwater, with some of the world’s highest rates of discovery and endemism. There are an estimated 13,500 plant species in the country, some 3,500 of which are endemic, as well as 167 terrestrial mammals (102 endemic species), 235 reptiles (160 endemic species), 99 amphibians (74 endemic species), 686 birds (224 endemic species), and over 20,000 insect species. As an important part of the Coral Triangle, Philippine waters have unique, diverse marine life and the world’s greatest diversity of shore-fish species. The country boasts over 3,200 fish species, some 121 of which are endemic.

Did you know? The Philippines has a tropical maritime climate which is usually hot and humid. There are three seasons – a hot, dry season from March to May, a rainy season from June to November, and a cool, dry season from December to February. Average annual temperature is around 26.6 degrees C.

Turtles can be seen on most reefs in and around Dauin.

What’s in a name?

During his 1542 expedition, Spanish explorer Ruy Lopez de Villalobos named the islands of Leyte and Samar ‘Felipinas’ after the Prince of Asturias, later Philip II of Castile. Eventually, the name ‘Las Islas Filipinas’ would be used for the areas claimed by the Spanish. During the Philippine Revolution, the Malolos Congress proclaimed it the Republica Filipina, and American colonial authorities referred to the country as the Philippine Islands (a translation of the Spanish name). The US began changing its nomenclature from ‘the Philippine Islands’ to ‘the Philippines’, and the official titles of ‘Republic of the Philippines’ was included in the 1935 constitution.

Silver Reef Dive Resort – Sustainable Luxury for Divers

Silver Reef Dive Resort is located in Dauin, a municipality in the province of Negros Oriental, and lies some 16km south of Dumaguete, within close striking distance of the renowned Apo Island. Cebu City and its international airport is situated on the neighbouring island, with regular connecting flights to Manila, making getting to Dauin via Dumaguete a relatively simple experience.

Many dive resorts around the world profess to offer something different to visiting divers, but at Silver Reef, you can expect something truly unique – the resort is exquisitely crafted from repurposed shipping cargo containers, giving a mix of rustic adventure and modern comfort.

Inside these unexpected structures, visitors will find the perfect retreat from a busy world, with each room boasting air-conditioning, cozy seating areas, private terraces, and all the comforts of home you’d expect to find in a premium resort. ‘Organic’ and ‘eco-friendly’ are watch-words which you will come across again and again throughout Silver Reef, which from day one has sought to be sustainable, practical and responsible. Each room comes equipped with bamboo toothbrushes, toothpaste tablets, oat soap bars, organic shampoo, conditioner and cinnamon-scented insect repellent. There is no plastic, no pollution in your daily stay.

Did you know ? Homegrown local artwork and crafts integrating ghost fishing nets and other marine debris fills the walls and halls of the resort, seeking to inspire positive change towards the oceans we love.

Fresh drinking water is also provided on a daily basis in reusable glass bottles. With rooms featuring a large double bed, twin beds, or even bunkbed-like sleeping pods, there is something for everyone, from couples, to friends, to dive groups.

The 28 sq metre Villa Rooms are designed for ultimate comfort and relaxation, and offer a twin or double (with an extra bed on request), tea and coffee making facilities, and in-room safe and minibar. A hot and hearty breakfast is included, along with one scuba trydive, and 5kg of laundry, during your stay.

The 13-17 sq metre Comfort Zone rooms feature a twin/ double or triple share, and include a continental breakfast.

The 13-15 sq metre Capsule Suites feature an innovative design with four individual ‘sleeping pods’ providing privacy and comfort. There are two full bathrooms per suite, and a continental breakfast is included.

There is direct access to the beach, along with two freshwater pools and a deep saltwater pool. When you absolutely must keep in touch with the world at large, there is WiFi available for free in all areas of the resort.

Transfers included

Silver Reef Dive Resort offers free transportation to and from the airport/seaport

Divine dining

This sustainable, responsible approach continues throughout every aspect of the resort, which features a dedicated cafe and bakery that doesn’t use plastic packaging. Arabica coffee that is roasted on-site in Brewbox Cafe awaits those who want to experience freshly ground and brewed coffee in a press or syphon, and you can match your coffee or espresso-based beverages, tea or hot chocolate (also made on-site) with fresh European bakery treats from Silver Spoon, which bakes daily fresh breads, pastries and cakes.

When it comes to more-substantial meals for lunch and dinner, a rich selection of delicious dishes can be found in Silver Reef’s on-site restaurant, Arbour – the brainchild of the resort’s German chef consultant and CEO, who is both a chef and the in-house Instructor Trainer for the dive centre. The local-trained kitchen and service team provide that personalized touch when it comes to creating authentic and artisanal European and international food using ingredients straight from the resort’s own garden and produce from local sources. Craft, local beer, and hand-crafted cocktails with meaningful mixes help you unwind at the end of the day.

The ultimate diving destination

Silver Reef Dive Resort prides itself on the quality of its dive facilities and staff. As an SSI Diamond Centre and Instructor Training Centre, it can offer everything from trydives for complete beginners, through entry-level training, a multitude of specialty courses, and even take you into the realms of becoming a dive professional.

The dive centre is well set up with a raft of well-maintained rental equipment, and can support everything from freediving and recreational diving through to open circuit and closed-circuit rebreather technical diving. Want to try the en vogue craze for mermaiding, try out a full-face mask, or take part in long photo dives with expert award-winning spotters – Silver Reef has got you covered. Want to improve your photography skills – the in-house photo pros can help you elevate your techniques to get amazing underwater images.

Working together

The Silver Reef team appreciate your patronage and, in return, they give back to the community, with the proceeds of Dream Dine and Dive Stay vacations going to community conservation efforts in coral reef rescue and rehabilitation, and also to support pet and animal rescue efforts.

Flamboyant cuttlefish on black sand while diving in Dauin

The diving is mainly conducted along the shores of Dauin, just minutes from the Silver Reef Resort, or at stunning Apo Island, which is about a 30-minute boat journey away.

Diving in Dauin – World-Class Muck and Reef Diving

Over 20 Dive sites are scattered along the Dauin coastline; many are accessible from the shore while others require a short boat ride. The topography of the dive sites mainly consists of a gentle sandy slope that gradually drops into the depths. However, the constitution of these slopes varies. Some are simply a black sand or rubble slope, some are covered in seagrass, some have the occasional small coral bommies, and others have significant patches of corals dotted with large coral bommies. There are also some artificial reefs.

Dauin Dive Sites and Marine Life Highlights

The list of creatures that inhabit Dauin’s waters reads like a who’s who of the critter world, and different dive sites offer different animal encounters; octopus and cuttlefish prefer the sandy or rocky slopes, while leaf scorpion fish and frogfish prefer some reef to hide amongst. Twelve different species of frogfish can be found here, and the best time for enthusiasts of these enigmatic little creatures to visit is from February to August. Other residents include numerous species of nudibranchs, flamboyant cuttlefish, mantis shrimp, harlequin shrimp, skeleton shrimp, glass shrimp, squat lobster, candy crab, bobtail squid, pipefish, seahorses, wonderpus, blue-ringed octopus and many more!

All the dive sites offer great encounters, but some of the best include the Silver Reef Dive Resort House Reef, San Miguel, Ginamaan, Dauin North, Talisay, Masaplod and Bulak.

Apo Island – Iconic Reefs and Big Animal Encounters

Apo Island is a tiny but very significant spec of land. It is the home of the longest-running marine protected area in the Philippines, and its beaches are an important nesting site for endangered green turtles. The island is surrounded by stunning reefs covered in over 400 species of coral and inhabited by over 600 species of fish. The shallow hard coral gardens that fringe the island area popular feeding ground for turtles.

Dive sites like Chapel and Largahan are also great places to find giant frogfish and nudibranchs. Past the fringing reef, the topography changes from a gentle coral bommie-covered slope to sheer walls covered in various sponges, crinoids and soft corals. Plus, there are plenty of overhangs and little caves to explore. Some of the dive sites like Rock Point East, Rock Point West and Coconut Point can be prone to strong currents. Here, large schools of jacks congregate, joining the thriving colonies of tooth triggerfish, anthias, damsels, banner fish, butterfly fish and fusiliers. These sites also receive the occasional pelagic visitors like manta rays and sharks.

Did you know? A new hyperbaric chamber facility is currently being built in Dauin and will be completed in mid 2025.

The wealth of critters that call Dauin home is staggering. This destination is a macro photographer’s heaven, but what is so impressive about the area is the variety of diving on offer. In addition to world-class muck diving, the region offers the ability to explore beautiful reefs teaming with wildlife, from schooling fish to friendly turtles. In fact there are over 300 resident Green and Hawksbill Turtles at Dauin and Apo Island. Dauin is an undisputed Macro mecca and wide-angle paradise.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Dauin located in the Philippines? Dauin is a coastal municipality in Negros Oriental, about 16km south of Dumaguete, with easy access to Apo Island and Cebu. Why is Dauin famous for diving? Dauin is globally renowned for muck diving, rare macro critters, healthy reefs, and easy access to Apo Island’s marine sanctuary. What marine life can you see diving in Dauin? Divers can encounter frogfish, nudibranchs, flamboyant cuttlefish, seahorses, turtles, schooling fish, reef sharks and manta rays. When is the best time to dive in Dauin? Diving is excellent year-round, with peak frogfish sightings from February to August and generally calm conditions most of the year. Is Dauin suitable for beginner divers? Yes. Dauin offers calm shore dives, gentle slopes, professional dive centres, and training from beginner through professional levels. What makes Apo Island special for diving? Apo Island is one of the Philippines’ oldest marine protected areas, known for pristine coral reefs, turtles, strong currents and pelagics.