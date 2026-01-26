Ken’s Cuttlefish: Australia’s Unique Cephalopod Found Only in New South Wales

Recently, a new cuttlefish species – Ken’s cuttlefish – was officially described. Nigel Marsh takes a closer look at a species of cuttlefish that is unique to New South Wales.

Australia is the best place in the world to see cuttlefish, with 37 of the known 113 species found around the nation. While many tropical cuttlefish species seen in Australia are also found in nearby nations, there are many temperate species that are only found in Australia.

Identifying Ken’s Cuttlefish

Ken’s Cuttlefish (Sepia grahami) was described by Amanda Reid back in 2001 and named after Ken Graham from the NSW Fisheries, who collected many cephalopod species over the years and logged them with museums. This cuttlefish was previously confused with the very similar-looking reaper cuttlefish (Ascarosepion mestus). Both species are small, generally between 10cm and 15cm long, and are a pinkish red to pinkish brown colour with yellow around the eyes and a darker eye spot on the mantle.

While they do differ in the shape of their cuttlebone and arms, the only way to visually tell them apart is by an orange spot adjacent to the eye spot on Ken’s cuttlefish. Little is known about the biology and behaviour of the Ken’s cuttlefish. Like other similar-sized cuttlefish, they feed on small fish and crustaceans. And like other small cuttlefish they are probably short-lived, with a life span of only one year, dying after mating and laying their eggs.

Habitat and Distribution in New South Wales

Ken’s cuttlefish is found on rocky reefs between Tweed Heads and Tathra in depths to 25m. This species can turn up just about anywhere in New South Wales, and in some areas, they are more common than the reaper cuttlefish, which are thought to be more abundant.

The author has found them on both reefs and in estuary habitats off South West Rocks, Port Stephens and Sydney. A very photogenic creature, Ken’s cuttlefish is a unique species to keep an eye out for when exploring the wonderful dive sites of New South Wales.

About Nigel Marsh

Nigel Marsh is an Australian underwater photographer, photojournalist and a budding marine naturalist. He has a great love of all marine life, no matter how big or how small. He is the author of several dive guides and natural history books, teaches underwater photography and leads special photography group tours. Visit his website for more information: www.nigelmarshphotography.com

