Whirlwind Impressions

I fell into this mission accidentally a couple of years ago, while on a trip for DIVER to the critter-crammed Cabo de Palos, in the Murcia region of south-eastern Spain.

Persuaded in that way that the Med really wasn’t dead, I decided to find out for myself where else in Spain this sea continues to thrive.

I learned of the Medes Islands while chatting to a dive-guide on a trip to the Columbretes Islands, another marvel of the Mediterranean, situated 2.5 hours away by dive-boat off Spain’s east coast.

Could it be that this trio of diving destinations might represent Spain’s top three? If so, I felt duty-bound to complete the set.

My research before turning up at the town of l’Estartit, the gateway to the Medes Islands, consists only of viewing a couple of YouTube videos and a glance at a map to see exactly where the islands are located. I like to hit new places from cold.

Incidentally, if you’ve seen both versions of the name used, “Medes” is Catalan and “Medas” Spanish, so both are correct.

It’s early in the season when I get there, and I’m not in the best shape, having driven from Seville through intense June heat without air-conditioning and slept in my campervan beside a petrol station the night before.

Rather than wild-camping for free, I choose the best-looking campsite I can find. Camping Rifort is the closest to the town. It has a pool, a bar, clean-looking washing facilities and, at 41, I appear to be the youngest person here.

There are no fewer than 12 dive-centres in the town of l’Estartit and my friends at the Valencia tourist office have kindly teamed me up with Les Illes Hotel & Diving, which I locate during my first afternoon by cycling toward the marina.

It doesn’t surprise me to find that there is no parking right by the marina or dive-centre – these coastal hotspots are often pressed for space – but I’m glad to hear the words “don’t worry, we’ll pick you up” from the dive-centre’s manager on the phone later that evening. I discover that this is common practice for its guests.

What is a surprise is that the Medes Islands lie only a couple of kilometres offshore. I had somehow expected them to be a long haul away by dive-boat.