Getting my Magic Eye in

Possibly for the first time in my career as a diver, I was slightly disappointed to be told that we’d be diving the beautifully healthy coral reef again. I’d rather been hoping to spend an hour staring at a patch of sand. No, really.

Because Mafia diving is tidal, the sites we visited were largely out of our control. The dive schedule was planned around tide times.

We had started with the furthest dives – outside Chole Bay – and crept closer into the bay as the days progressed.

Outside Chole Bay, weather permitting, the dives were deeper with sheer walls, slightly better visibility and drifts over long, sloping reefs.

Even on the dives that didn’t go entirely to plan we found interesting marine life. On one, the suspiciously long swim and the dive-guide nervously checking his compass more and more frequently hinted that we were probably lost.

After returning to the surface for the guide to get his bearings we were off again, swimming determinedly through the blue until we reached the coral reef that had somehow eluded us.

On the way I noticed something scuttle across the sand just below me, its blue-green shell pleochroic, like oil.

Not sure what it was, but it hadn’t expected company. Catching a glimpse of my ominous shadow, it had hastened back to its hole and burrowed out of sight of this potential predator.

Protected from the elements, the sheltered Chole Bay has a huge variety of corals and impressive biodiversity. Sharks are rare inside the bay, but four species of seahorse and three or four frogfish variants can be found.

The marine park has extensive reefs with diverse coral and lots of marine life and critters to admire, including a dazzling array of gloriously patterned nudibranchs.

I had become known among some at the dive-shop as “that girl that loves nudis”. Little did they know that, as a mediocre photographer, my “love” for nudis had much to do with the fact that they’re among the most immobile creatures on the reef, making it easy to get a half-decent photo without blur or a back view.