Before I got into diving vintage twin-hose regulators for fun (but a sluggish breathe), I had only ever owned high-performance models. My parents bought me my first when I was 17, in 1980, based on a review in DIVER, and over the years I’ve used and owned a succession of expensive, best-of-breed regs.

Each had different breathing characteristics. Though all were easy breathes, one threw air at me when I inhaled, another fluttered in the shallows and others were smooth throughout the breathe. When I tried cheap school regs, I had to drag air through them by comparison.

When you’re used to an easy breathe, a regulator that makes you work for air reminds you of that each time you take a breath.

It’s distracting, and unnerving. You begin to doubt how well it will let you breathe if you’re battling a current in deep water or, worse yet, if you have to share using your octopus.

In the absence of meaningful objective testing, my attitude towards these life-support systems was simple – buy the most expensive I could afford.

Today we have CE testing to set a minimum standard for breathing effort, but according to experts a regulator could still pass and be a hard breathe in extremis. Besides, it doesn’t indicate by how much a regulator might exceed the minimum standard.

Now my job is to test whichever regulator is provided, and some are awfully inexpensive. So how does the low-cost Mares Ultra 72 stack up when you demand high performance and an easy breathe?

72X First Stage

The 72X first stage can be used with any Mares second stage. I reviewed it in June 2019 partnered with the impressive Loop with its distinctive snag-preventing, under-arm hose-routeing. It’s unusual in having eight mp ports to supply second stages, direct-feeds and air tools, arranged with two leading off from each side and the others pointing straight down when the first stage is mounted “upright” on your tank.

This provides lots of options to route hoses over your shoulder or under your arm to keep the whips tight against your body, minimising the chances of a loop catching in wreckage.

Elimination of a swivel turret means that hoses don’t interfere with each other as they move. Some say that a swivel turret also requires another joint and therefore another O-ring seal and creates a potential fail-point.

The 72X is aimed partly at technical divers who probably give more credence to mechanical failures, but as a recreational diver I’d use those downward-facing ports to run, say, my drysuit direct-feed. It’s neater than any layout I could achieve with my own regulators.

Left and right sides of the 72X have hp ports for a pressure gauge and/or transmitter.

This is a balanced-diaphragm design, with a membrane separating most working parts from the water and hence salt and silt deposits. The one exposed spring can be modified using an isolation cap, if diving in very dirty or cold water.

Out of the box, the 72X is CE-rated for a water temperature of 4°C, but the air will be running much colder, which could cause water around that exposed spring to freeze, restricting its movement, impeding performance and possibly causing the mechanism to jam.

An isolation cap can use either a liquid such as silicone or air, and Mares offers both options.

The more air you demand the greater the chilling effect, so deeper or prolonged dives progressively increase the risk of freezing. Another effect of deeper diving is that gases become denser or more viscous, leading to more laboured breathing, especially when working hard. Once past 30m breathing air, respiratory efficiency is cut by half. So regulator designers try to boost first-stage performance mechanically.

The 72X uses Mares’ Dynamic Flow Control (DFC) to do this, routeing the air to the mp ports to create a venturi effect, like that of an underground train passing through a tunnel and pulling the air along after it. This is claimed to greatly reduce inhalation effort and provide equal flow-rates to all ports.

The first stage is nitrox-compatible with mixes up to 40%. A nice safeguard is an automatic device that seals the first-stage inlet when it’s not under pressure, so it won’t flood if you drop it in the rinse-tank without its dust-cap.