Dive-Tidy claims to solve any storage and drying problems you might have, and says its product is ideal for home, club and dive-centre use.

A range of models and accessories, including hangers and drip trays, is offered; but the MX2 enables you to stack a full set of kit and features fold-out support, useful for hanging drysuits by their heels to air-dry.

Built from corrosion-resistant powdered steel, it costs £130.