Why 10 beats 7

Emperor Maldives is encouraging guests to buy some extra time to explore what it says are two of the most popular itineraries in the Indian Ocean atoll aboard the Emperor Explorer. Ten nights means more dives and more flexibility, it says, and that’s difficult to argue with!

The boat is a newly constructed contemporary liveaboard, says Emperor. An example of its 10-day itineraries, Northern Hi-Lights, leaves from Male on 16 August, with the £2039 price representing a £390 reduction.