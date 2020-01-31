TRAVEL NEWS
Why 10 beats 7
Emperor Maldives is encouraging guests to buy some extra time to explore what it says are two of the most popular itineraries in the Indian Ocean atoll aboard the Emperor Explorer. Ten nights means more dives and more flexibility, it says, and that’s difficult to argue with!
The boat is a newly constructed contemporary liveaboard, says Emperor. An example of its 10-day itineraries, Northern Hi-Lights, leaves from Male on 16 August, with the £2039 price representing a £390 reduction.
Potential atoll “hi-lights” include the pinnacles of North Male; Fushivaru Thila, Kuredu Express and Kuredu Caves in Lhaviyani; Hanifaru Bay, Nelivaru Thila, Dhiggu Thila and more in Baa; hammerheads and other pelagics in Rasdhoo; and the grey reef sharks, Maaya Thila night-dive and manta cleaning stations of North Ari.
Thrown in will be free nitrox, an island barbecue and wine as you dine.