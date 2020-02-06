The Unsung Reef

The sky is a blameless blue, the air heavy with the pungent smell of salt and fish and something slightly putrid, and the kelp is almost literally everywhere.

It forms thick, slippery blankets over the rocky shore. It hangs from the languid mouths of cows turned loose to graze on the nutritious castaways.

It overflows from trailers pulled by kelpies – locals who collect the washed-up seaweed and sell it to the island’s kelp-processing plant to be turned into feed, fertiliser and food- and beauty-product ingredients.

In town, the brown algae fills the aisles of the Kelp Craft store, where it’s been fashioned into seahorses, weedy seadragons and other decorative wall hangings.

Artist and longtime resident Caroline Kininmonth even uses the frilly fronds to construct designer gowns for Barbie doll installations. Here on King Island, off the north-west coast of Tasmania, bull kelp is so pervasive that it’s hard to imagine a future in which it might not exist.

But the outlook for the region’s kelp forests is anything but clear.

Kelp requires cool, nutrient-rich waters to thrive, so its response to warming seas usually isn’t rosy. Long-term exposure to higher temperatures weakens the seaweed, slows its growth rate, and impedes its ability to reproduce.

When storms assail the compromised kelp, the long algal ropes are frequently ripped loose from the ocean floor. In addition to these direct impacts, ocean-warming allows new herbivores, including tropical fish and urchins, to move into kelp-forest terrain.

In some cases – especially in areas where their natural predators have been fished or hunted too heavily – these invaders can clear-cut large expanses of kelp forest in months.

Last year, a team of scientists led by Dr Thomas Wernberg at the University of Western Australia published a study predicting the response to future climate scenarios for 15 of the most common kelp and other seaweed species across the Great Southern Reef or GSR, a 27,413sq mile band of kelp-dominated Australian coastline that stretches from Brisbane around Tasmania to Kalbarri.

“Even under the most optimistic scenario, these species are predicted to lose 30-100% of their current area to ocean warming by 2100,” ,” says Wernberg.

In Tasmania, where ocean-warming is occurring about four times faster than the global average, the situation is already dire. While several species of kelp have been heavily impacted by warming waters along these coasts, giant kelp (Macrocystis pyrifera) has been hit the hardest.

Over the past 75 years, the species has disappeared from 95% of its former range across eastern Tasmania.