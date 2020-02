Looking for a rugged back-inflation single-tank BC?

The Hollis HD200 encloses an already heavy-duty PU buoyancy bladder within what is said to be an even tougher tear-, abrasion- and puncture-resistant 1000-denier Cordura outer bag.

Featuring waist-mounted quick-release weight-pouches and neatly concealed rear trim-weights, the HD200 includes two pockets and a D-ring array for carrying all your accessories.

It costs £520.