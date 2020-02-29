DIVING NEWS
Got a survival tale to sell?
Calling UK scuba divers: have you been rescued from a dangerous situation by the emergency services? A casting agency is looking for people who have survival stories to tell to take part in what they describe as a major advertising campaign.
“You would be part of a truly inspirational project that celebrates the emergency services, Search & Rescue and Coastguard services,” says Lesley Beastall Casting.
If your story is accepted, it could be used in a variety of media from billboards and newspapers to the Internet or TV.
The agency realises that many people who have undergone life-threatening experiences are not necessarily in a hurry to relive them, but it is prepared to pay for the right stories.
29 February 2020
Fees range from £2000 if a story is selected for use in print media to £3000 for moving media, along with shooting fees of £300 a day and all travel and accommodation expenses covered.
It you think you have a suitable tale to tell and are willing to share it, email an outline and your contact details to the agency here.