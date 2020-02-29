Got a survival tale to sell?

Calling UK scuba divers: have you been rescued from a dangerous situation by the emergency services? A casting agency is looking for people who have survival stories to tell to take part in what they describe as a major advertising campaign.

“You would be part of a truly inspirational project that celebrates the emergency services, Search & Rescue and Coastguard services,” says Lesley Beastall Casting.

If your story is accepted, it could be used in a variety of media from billboards and newspapers to the Internet or TV.

The agency realises that many people who have undergone life-threatening experiences are not necessarily in a hurry to relive them, but it is prepared to pay for the right stories.