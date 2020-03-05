Free events this Saturday

A couple of free dive-related events take place this Saturday (7 March), including one based around diving on the 17th-century wreck of the London warship in the Thames estuary. It’s entitled Discover the London, Southend’s Time Capsule.

Underwater archaeologists and historians will be giving talks about their findings, and there will be an interactive display of finds, including cannon. The English Civil War Society will also be present.

The event, presented by the Nautical Archaeology Society and London Shipwreck Trust, takes place at the Forum in Elmer Square, Southend (SS1 1NS) from 10am-5pm.

Entry is free but there is limited ticket availability for the talks, so if you plan to go visit the website.

Heading north-west, you might expect a dive-shop to be open to the public on a Saturday anyway, but Go Dive Scuba Store in Derby says that on 7 March it’s also hosting a free conservation-based open day, designed to appeal to non-divers as well as divers.

The Sea-Changers-funded event features a “Marine Wildlife Roadshow”, junior art sessions and the chance to chat to various conservation organisations. It runs from 11am-3pm.

Find the store at Nottingham Road, Spondon (DE21 7NP).