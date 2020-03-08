Help reshape UK wreck-reporting

Are you a UK wreck diver or wreck owner, and have you had dealings with the Receiver of Wreck at the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA)? If so, and you have views on the way the office operates, you could help to shape its future.

The MCA is aiming to modernise and streamline the Receiver of Wreck reporting process, and to ensure that the revised system works for users says it is seeking their thoughts on the current process and what they would like to see going ahead.

This would mean spending up to an hour talking to one of an external team of researchers, but initially you are asked to complete a two-minute online questionnaire. This should be done as soon as possible if you wish to have your say in a convenient time-slot, because the interviews will take place between 10 and 19 March.

The MCA says that any information provided in the discussions will be used only for the purposes of the project, kept only for its duration and subject to data-protection controls.

Complete the initial questionnaire here.