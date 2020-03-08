The Call of the Minkes

In the past, the cry would have been “there she blows!” Today it was a very excited “MINKE, MINKE, MINKE!” The call brought everyone to the back deck, eager to get a glimpse of this special creature.

In the early-morning light I scanned the calm sea, waiting for a fin to break the surface, or a ball of mist from the creature taking a breath of air.

“There it is!” screamed someone, pointing wildly to the left, as we all rushed to that side of the boat. After several more minutes of staring at the blue water, I finally saw the creature myself – a majestic dwarf minke whale.

The dwarf minke is the smallest member of the baleen whale family, growing to around 8m long. The species is found only in the Southern Hemisphere, spending the summer months feeding in sub-Antarctic waters and migrating to the warm waters of the Great Barrier Reef during winter to breed and give birth.

These small whales are very different from their larger, more shy cousins, because when in reef waters they are strangely attracted to stationary boats, often hanging around for hours and even days.

This has allowed dive operators that have swim-with-whale permits to place snorkellers in the water with these inquisitive mammals for some remarkable encounters.

While dwarf minkes can be seen almost anywhere on the GBR in winter, they are most frequently spotted on the Ribbon Reefs, especially in June and July. During this period, the liveaboards that operate in these remote reefs can guarantee a close encounter.

One of the boats that operates there each week is Spirit of Freedom. I joined it for a three-day trip in late July in the hope of an encounter, and can honestly say that I had a whale of a time.