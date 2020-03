Mike’s Dive Cameras is now the exclusive importer of Italian underwater photography line Isotta.

Its aluminium housing for the popular Canon G7X Mk 111 camera features M67 port threads, enabling compatibility with a choice of wide-angle and close-up wet lenses.

Dual fibre-optic strobe connectors provide for TTL flash photography and the housing features double O-ring seals for added security.

The price is £760.