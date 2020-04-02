Emergency cash offer for clubs

Dive-clubs hit financially by the coronavirus restrictions might wish to follow up on a possible lifeline being extended by Sport England.

The public body, part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, has announced a £195 million package to support clubs in the sports and physical activities sector.

Its declared aims are to ensure that the sector comes through the coronavirus period as strongly as possible, and to encourage people to stay active.

Its rescue package announced on 31 March is a combination of National Lottery and government funding.

One component, the £20m Community Emergency Fund, aims to deliver immediate grants of between £300 and £10,000 to organisations that “have a role in supporting the nation to be active but who are experiencing short-term financial hardship or the ceasing of operations due to the impact of coronavirus”.

It is designed particularly to help organisations cover fixed costs where their income has been affected.

Sport England will work with national governing bodies – in the case of scuba diving the British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) – to stimulate the sector.

Whether, amid a likely flood of applications, dive-clubs are regarded as having “a pivotal role in getting and keeping the nation active” remains to be seen, but BSAC has told its branches: “This could go some way to helping your club cope with the Covid-19 outbreak.