Elpida, the new hot site for Cyprus

Oonasdivers has teamed up with Cyprus Diving Adventures, a PADI 5* dive-centre in the village of Pissouri, to arrange recreational and technical diving across the island along with a wide range of accommodation.

And the latest attraction is the Elpida, a 63m Greek commercial vessel sunk last December as an artificial reef.

The wreck lies at just under 30m, the main deck at 20-22m and the two mast-tops at 10m. Divers can explore the large bridge, accommodation areas, deck and masts, and explore inside the container, engine-room and three decks of quarters.

Large shoals of fish and hundreds of hunting amberjack are reported to have been drawn in, with triggerfish, bream, trumpetfish and grouper among species spotted on deck.