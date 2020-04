The African & Oriental Travel Company has been branching out all over the world but a liveaboard itinerary in the Philippines is a one-off for the tour operator that’s set for this December.

The cruise is called Dive From Cebu and takes place over a week on the Infiniti liveaboard, encompassing Pescador, Apo and Sumilon island and the best of Bohol.

Prices start from £2185, including airport transfers and flights from the UK.