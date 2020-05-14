Scuba remains off-limits in UK

Scuba divers hoping that the relaxation in English lockdown restrictions to enable more exercise to be taken might allow those in the same household to resume their sport have been disappointed.

This week’s phased-in official guidance had been widely recognised as confusing and open to interpretation in specific areas.

A response from the UK government press office to a Divernet request for clarification simply drew attention to the newly updated social-distancing guidelines for England, which make no mention of sports other than tennis, golf and basketball.

However, the British Diving Safety Group (BDSG) was convened online on 12 May to determine how the changes might apply to the diving community.