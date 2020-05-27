Brandi & Tobias hit Red Sea

Two DIVER contributors and, we have to say, inspiring underwater photographers are combining for a Red Sea Underwater Photography Workshop later this year.

Brandi Mueller and Tobias Friedrich’s trip is planned for 12-19 November aboard the Omenia Spirit liveaboard.

“The Red Sea has endless opportunities for underwater photographers, including a variety of subjects from colourful fish and corals, wrecks, sharks, and more,” says Brandi.

During surface intervals guests can interact with the pros during lectures, editing sessions, and one-on-one training.

The trip is priced at 1699 euros plus 250 euros pp marine park fee. Included is a shared cabin, board and nitrox.