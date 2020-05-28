Did anyone see this snorkeller?

A major search is underway for a male teenage snorkeller who went missing off Portland in Dorset yesterday evening (Wednesday, 27 May), and Portland Coastguard has issued an urgent appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Oscar Montgomery, 17, was last seen at around 5pm at Church Ope Cove, and was reported missing just after 7.30.

The Coastguard rescue team, two RNLI lifeboats from Weymouth and one from Swanage and the Coastguard rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent were dispatched to the scene. A Royal Navy helicopter and two warships, a police helicopter and Dorset police have also been involved in the search.

Montgomery was wearing a dark-coloured wetsuit with black fins and snorkel.

Any divers or other members of the public in the area at the time who might know anything that could help with the search have been asked to contact Solent Coastguard’s operations centre on 02392 552100.