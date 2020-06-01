Maldives gets first ENOS system

The DivePoint dive-centre on Rannalhi in South Male atoll has become the first Maldives operation to invest in ENOS, the electronic rescue and locating system for divers.

Owner Marcus Hauck purchased a SeaReq ENOS receiver which is portable so can be moved between boats.

With antennae mounted on top of a diving dohni, his crew is enabled to receive alerts over long distances should the sometimes strong currents or sudden weather changes characteristic of the Maldives result in a diver separation.

The crew have been personally trained by Karl Hansmann, owner of the manufacturer Seareq, which was established in 2003, and inventor of the ENOS system.

The DivePoint dive-centre is attached to the Adaaran Club Rannalhi.