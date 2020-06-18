JULY issue of DIVER Magazine out now!

DIVING NEWS

TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the current period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the JULY issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy – with no reduction to subscribers’ overall paper-copy entitlement.

This means that:

  • Readers are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards
  • Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features UK diving ideas, a deep-lying Red Sea wreck, hip-shooting, shark behaviour, drift-diving skills, vintage u/w films and diving a 3000-year-old mine  –  plus latest diving news, gear tests, photo skills and much more.
  • DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the July issue as a free addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement

It avoids:

  • Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
  • Problems with limited retail availability, in particular to outlets located overseas

Get a FREE digital copy of the July issue of DIVER here

Also still available – FREE June issue of DIVER, featuring:

  • Sunken Nazi war relics
  • Buoyancy-control essentials
  • Unique leopard-shark aggregations
  • The Baltic’s amazing Mars wreck in 3D
  • Touring the Seychelles
  • WW2 Japanese wreck revealed!
  • PLUS: Diver Tests … Dusty Miller’s secret war … Divers learn to live with coronavirus … Alex Mustard in the mangroves … New dive gear … Why Jo Caird is narked about drysuits for smaller women … Louise T on divers making themselves useful.

Get FREE JUNE DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here

18 June 2020

