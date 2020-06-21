Italian divers find 16th-century wreck

The wreck of the Santo Spirito & Santa Maria di Loreto, one of the biggest Italian merchant vessels of the 16th century, is believed to have been located by two scuba divers at a depth of 50m off the north Italian coast near Genoa.

The shipwreck is reported to have been found in the marine protected area of Porto Pidocchio by Gabriele Succi and Edoardo Sbaraini, who run the Rasta Divers centre in nearby Santa Margherita Ligure.

The discovery was made in February but has only now been announced by the Archaeology Superintendency of Italy’s Ministry for Cultural Heritage & Tourism.