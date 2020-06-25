The temptations of Blue O Two

Most of the bigger tour operators and liveaboard fleets have financial plans in place now to give clients peace of mind when booking holidays.

Blue O Two is both a tour and liveaboard operator and it says you can book and pay nothing for 60 days or, if you change your mind, cancel without incurring a penalty.

It also points out that with “zero financial risk and zero commitment” you might as well take advantage, beat the eventual rush and book the perfect trip on your preferred dates, boat and itinerary. It has a point!

On top of that, the company is offering 30% off all its 2020 trips – as well as a three pay and the fourth diver goes free offer across all destinations, which can’t be bad.

And for the next four years of departures (2021-2024) you can expect a limited-time offer of 20% discount on all trips and extra divers travelling free of charge on full charter bookings.