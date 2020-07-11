Photography on video, PADI on audio

Two new digital resources for scuba divers have been launched this week (as of 11 July).

Wetpixel Live is a “regularly refreshed series of video conversations with leading underwater image-makers”. It appears on the YouTube channel of the Wetpixel website, which describes itself as the world’s premium source of information on underwater imaging, “powered by a huge community of enthusiasts that generously share their experiences and knowledge”.

The conversations, promised to be “crammed full of hard-edged technical information and practical advice”, are hosted by Wetpixel editor Adam Hanlon with regular contributions from associate editor (and Diver magazine’s Be The Champ columnist) Alex Mustard.

“Wetpixel Live aims to answer some of the questions that are frequently asked on the forum, and to make this amazing resource more accessible to image-makers,” says Hanlon. The first episode, setting out five tips for divers starting out in underwater photography, is now live.

Meanwhile Dive Stories is a new podcast that training agency PADI says has been designed “to immerse audiences in the underwater world, keep them connected to the dive community and inspire them to seek adventure and save the ocean”.

PADI says that the monthly Dive Stories episodes will feature in-depth conversations between host ‘Ocean’ Allison Albritton and inspirational guest-divers, covering scuba, freediving, underwater exploration, travel, conservation and related themes.