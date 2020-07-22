DIVER TEST: Sea & Sea DX-6G

My Nikonos V was a magnificent piece of kit. Coupled with the superlative Nikonos 15mm lens, and shooting slide film, the quality obtainable was stunning.

Set up a good projector and throw a picture 6ft tall onto a decent screen, and the colour and sharpness and detail made it almost as good as being there.

And then along came digital, with even the smallest point-and-shoot cameras offering the sort of versatility my Nikonos could match only with a bagful of lenses and for half the price. Very tempting, but what about the image quality? Still, nothing ventured, so I bought myself a Sea & Sea DX3000 camera and housing to find out what digital offered.

The camera turned out to be a Ricoh Caplio RR30, with three million pixels, a zoom lens and a 1cm macro-focusing distance. The housing was a sturdy Sea & Sea unit rated to 55m and no bigger than my Nikonos body.

A supplementary wide-angle lens, branded Sea & Sea, and a small flashgun completed the outfit. From the first use, I loved that little beast.

The picture quality didn’t quite match what I was getting from the film set-up, but the difference was far smaller than I’d expected it to be. I was converted, and the Nikonos was consigned to the loft, never to be used again.

This might go some way to explaining why I was so excited to open the box containing the new Sea & Sea DX-6G compact camera and housing.

Of course, the underwater photography market is now very different. Compact cameras have been all but wiped out by phone cameras, so the compact-camera-in-a-housing that killed my Nikonos is itself now almost dead.

Instead, what you see on dive-decks are action cameras, carried by almost every diver, or proper big camera rigs, carried by divers who are photographers first and divers second. If the DX-6G is going to buck the market and sell, it needs to be good.

The Housing

The housing is a two-piece polycarbonate clamshell hinged on the right and locked closed with a sturdy catch on the left (looking from the rear).

The front section of the housing is dark grey, with a bright yellow plate on the front for your second, third and fourth fingers to grip while your index finger rests on the shutter lever.

Behind the lever is the chrome on/off button. Centrally located beside this is a cold-shoe accessory mount.

Top-left of the housing are two ports for attaching fibre-optic strobe cables. Sea & Sea makes compatible units and its strobes tend to be good. Below is a small sliding switch that pushes a blanking plate in front of the built-in flash of the housed camera, to avoid backscatter when using external strobes.

Supplied with the housing is a large flash diffuser positioned around the lens and intended to make macro photography simpler.

Remove this and you can use an optional adapter to attach an accessory wide-angle conversion lens.

The base of the housing has an inset metal plate with three alternative screw-mount locations for attaching the housing to a tray.

Or go for extra security and use two screw-mounts, like I did.

The back of the housing is transparent, with a clear area in the centre to view the screen of the camera inside. Rails are moulded into the housing to fit a shade and make the screen easier to view in bright sun.

To the right of the screen are the buttons for controlling camera functions, marked with clear symbols. They are close together and, as with other housings, not always easy to press without also pressing nearby buttons, especially when wearing gloves.

To open the housing you squeeze the red locking buttons and pull the catch open, then pull the catch a bit further for a shaped foot to lever the housing open and break the seal formed by the blue O-ring. It sounds brutal but isn’t – it’s just a thoughtful design.

The housing is rated to 55m, and I’d be happy plunging it to that depth.