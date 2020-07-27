Dive into Malta’s Virtual Museum

A slick new website bound to appeal to wreck-divers is The Virtual Museum: Underwater Malta.

The site is the result of a collaboration between the Underwater Cultural Heritage Unit at Heritage Malta, the University of Malta and the Malta Tourism Authority.

Its declared aim is to bring “Malta’s underwater cultural heritage to the surface, with 3D documentation and public outreach as the main goals”.

Most of the wrecks lie deep, down to 110m in the case of a 2700-year-old Phoenician shipwreck site, so technical divers will find the site a valuable pre-dive planning aid while less-advanced divers gain virtual access to appealing wrecks otherwise beyond their range.