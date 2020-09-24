Cannon ‘twinkled like gold’ on lost wreck

Archaeologists have discovered a missing 17th-century warship wreck off Denmark said to be one of the first ships ever to be constructed from drawings.

The Delmenhorst was also the last of three missing ships from a naval engagement that marked the start of Denmark’s decline as a European superpower.

Deliberately grounded during the Battle of Fehmarn on 13 October, 1644, the wreck has been identified by marine archaeologists from the Viking Ship Museum in Oslo, Norway. Its scuba divers have been working against time since mid-August to survey and collect artefacts from the wreck before it is embedded in a new beach to be established at the site.

The Delmenhorst was discovered in just 3.5m of water, almost completely buried in the seabed 150m off the coast of Rødbyhavn in south Lolland, Denmark. It was found during construction work on what will be the world’s longest undersea tunnel, an 11-mile road/rail link between Denmark and Germany due to open in 2029.

The 31m ship was grounded in the final hours of the battle against a 42-strong Swedish/Dutch fleet in the hope that it could be defended by cannon fire from Rødbyhavn, but a Swedish “burner” ship was set ablaze and sent on a collision course with the Delmenhorst, causing it to catch fire and sink.

Of the Danish fleet of 17 vessels, two were sunk and the rest captured or dispersed in the engagement. Fehmarn was the final battle of the two-year “Torstenson Feud”, after which Sweden became the pre-eminent power in Scandinavia.