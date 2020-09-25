Ocean Art open for entries

Entries are now being accepted for the Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition 2020, organised by the US-based Underwater Photography Guide (UPG) website.

The international online contest for underwater photographers at all levels offers prizes of diving holidays and equipment valued at more than US $40,000, with winners from each category able to rank their preferred prizes.

There are 12 categories, reduced from previous years and aimed at producing a portfolio of 50-plus winning images. The main categories are Wide Angle, Macro and Marine Life Behaviour, with three corresponding compact-camera categories.

The other six are Marine Life Portrait, Cold/Temperate Water, Blackwater, Underwater Conservation, Nudibranchs and Underwater Art, which encourages creativity in post-processing.