I have lived in south-east asia for a long time and, although I no longer run a scuba-diving operation in the region, I know a lot of people who do. I have been out diving with many of them over the years, for both work and fun.

There are thousands of dive operations in South-east Asia. Some are very good and provide an excellent, safe and highly professional service.

Others, as you might suspect, are not so good and are best avoided.

As is the case almost everywhere people dive, there are no governing bodies in the region that inspect dive-operators to verify their standards or performance, nor is any penalty imposed for negligence that results in divers coming to harm.

Each year many diving accidents take place, some of which are directly attributable to inadequate safety procedures, but it is unusual for the dive operator responsible to go out of business. So you have to choose carefully and well.

Over the years, friends planning a dive holiday in South-east Asia have asked me for recommendations, and I usually respond with a list of operations from which they can choose.

They then narrow the list down to two or three dive-centres or dive-boats, write to each and make their choice based on the response they get.

Everybody wins – the visitors get some great diving, and the good operators get some well-merited business.

It doesn’t always go so well, which of course is why this is the subject of this month’s Techniques column.

Two dive-industry pros, former colleagues, came out to Indonesia a while ago to go diving. They told me what they wanted to see, and I gave them a list of the relevant sites and suggested a few operators in the area. A few weeks later, I wrote and asked how the diving had gone.

“Terrible,” they said. “We booked a three-tank trip out to the sites you recommended. When we arrived at the dock, they tried to get us to agree to a change of plan, but we insisted on going to the places they had promised.

“This led to a big argument between the divemaster and the boat captain.

“After the first dive, on the way to the second site, the boat ran out of petrol, so we spent an hour bobbing around in high waves, waiting for someone to bring out a jerry-can. The lost time meant that we did only two dives instead of three. We asked for a refund but they refused and blamed us for the problems they’d had.

“Oh, yes, and while we were hanging out in mid-ocean trying to avoid being sick and getting sunburnt, we were chatting with the divemaster and he admitted that he had actually never been out to these sites before.

“Nor was he really a divemaster. Our trip was actually part of his divemaster training. The whole thing was a dreadful experience.”

I was horrified, and asked them which of the operators I had suggested was responsible for this disastrous day.

“Oh, none of them,” they replied, “we thought all the places you recommended were really expensive, and it was hard to choose which one to go for. So we decided to wait until we got there.

“Soon after we arrived, we met a guy on the beach and he offered us a great deal. We checked his website and everything looked OK, so we went for that instead.”