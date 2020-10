Reckoned by Scubapro to be the perfect combination of first and second stage for deep, cold and silty diving conditions, this new regulator combination costs £695.

The Mk19 EVO balanced diaphragm first stage is environmentally sealed and offers, along with two hp ports, four swivelling mp outlets plus a fifth axial take-off.

The D420 second stage diaphragm is pneumatically balanced and set low for ease of breathing.