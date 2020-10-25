Sunday Brunch at 6 metres

Scuba divers Shane Breadmore and Leo Coucher took a break from their underwater cleaning duties in the 250,000-litre Sea Life Great Yarmouth tank alongside a green turtle called Noah recently. Their 6m-deep “Sunday Brunch” was part of a bid to raise funds and awareness for cancer research.

The stunt was publicising the current “Stand Up To Cancer” campaign, whereby people are encouraged to create a restaurant-style experience in their own Covid-compliant households, with family-members or housemates donating the bill to Cancer Research UK.

The charity has been running fund-raising campaigns jointly with Channel 4 since 2012, in this case through its weekly Sunday Brunch cookery show.

“Having Sunday brunch just a few feet away from sharks, eels and turtles might not be everyone’s cup of tea but we clean the aquarium every week so we’re used to getting up close to the marine life,” said Breadmore, who has worked at the Sea Life centre for five years.

“Noah is a real character and always wants to get involved. It’s certainly the most unusual place I have ever sat down for a bit of brunch.”

“Everyone is touched by cancer sometime in their life, be it a loved one, friend or family-member, and we all need to do our bit to fight this dreadful disease,” said Coucher.

The divers and their colleagues were set to continue fund-raising through the half-term school holidays with collection boxes.