Could you be Underwater Photographer of 2021?

The Underwater Photographer of the Year 2021 contest (UPY 2021) is now open for entries until 5 January.

Originating in 1965 and today regarded as one of the world’s leading underwater photo competitions, the annual event attracts thousands of entries. The most recent, which included work from some 500 photographers, was won by Greg Lecoeur from France.

“Nobody needs reminding that 2020 has been a unique year, but we’re happy to confirm that UPY 2021 is on – although with a few changes,” says chair of the judges Alex Mustard. “We’re well aware that international travel has been restricted, but many photographers have been shooting more locally, or had time to dive into their archives and find some hidden gems.

“We’ve introduced a new My Backyard award to celebrate images taken close to home, wherever that may be,” says Mustard.

There are 13 categories, with themes such as Macro, Wide Angle, Behaviour, Wreck and Conservation. Some are aimed at new photographers and those with more basic camera equipment, and four are dedicated to photos taken in British waters.