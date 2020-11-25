Divers’ bomb-find detonated in Guernsey

A World War Two anti-submarine depth-charge found by recreational scuba divers off the Channel Island of Guernsey earlier this month was detonated five days later by a Royal Navy explosive ordnance-disposal (EOD) dive-team.

A 200m exclusion zone had been imposed on marine traffic following the discovery near the entrance to the Queen Elizabeth II Marina in St Peter Port. The dive-team inspected the overgrown 1m-long cylindrical device, which lay isolated in the sand at a depth of around 7m.

The controlled explosion was carried out on 15 November at mid-day, timed for low tide to minimise the risk of a shockwave affecting the nearby breakwater.