Bite-Back launches 2021 calendar

It’s that time of year when a British marine-life charity popular with scuba divers reminds us of its work by launching a suitably sharky calendar.

Once again well-known underwater photographers have chipped in with hand-picked images and commentary to help Bite-Back Shark & Marine Conservation raise funds for its campaigns to make Britain’s retailers shark-free.

The line-up for the 2021 Bite-Back Calendar comprises Alex Mustard, Amanda Cotton, Christian Vizl, David Doubilet, Doug Perrine, Ellen Cuylaerts, George Probst, Greg Lecouer, Jason Isley, Laura Storm, Shawn Heinrichs and Tanya Houppermans.

“This edition is packed with spectacular images to celebrate the marine environment in all its glory,” says the charity’s campaign director Graham Buckingham. “Significantly, every purchase of this calendar will directly fund our campaigns to end the trade and consumption of shark products in the UK.”