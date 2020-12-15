Six-hour-drift divers asked to pay

Three British scuba divers along with a South African and a Russian were rescued in the Seychelles on Sunday (13 December), after becoming separated from their small boat and spending six hours adrift in the Indian Ocean.

But the authorities have criticised the group for not letting them know in advance about their dive plans – and will require them to pay towards the high cost of the rescue operation.

The five had descended in the afternoon at a dive-site north of the main island of Mahe, leaving one other diver to man the boat, according to the Seychelles Maritime Safety Authority (SMSA).

After 20 minutes the group had concluded that the strong currents and poor visibility were making the dive too difficult. They resurfaced but were unable to see their boat, which had drifted with the current.

The diver on the boat had waited for 45 minutes and then called “his representative”, who had alerted the Seychelles Coast Guard (SCG).

An extensive search and rescue operation was mounted by the Coast Guard’s Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre, the SMSA and the National Information Sharing & Co-ordination Centre.

Coast Guard boats, marine police, two Zil Air helicopters and an Air Force Dornier aircraft were dispatched to the area, and a number of leisure boats also joined in the search.