Coral sanctuary revealed in Indian Ocean

A rare Indian Ocean “climate refuge” for coral has been discovered off the coasts of Kenya and Tanzania – but the East African marine-life sanctuary is already seen as under threat from human activities.

A scientific study revealed the small area of coral reef, which the researchers have hailed as a “jewel of biodiversity”.

Its location in an oceanic “cool spot” has helped to protect large populations of corals and marine mammals from the climate change affecting other areas, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS).

The WCS, which has been studying coral reefs for more than 70 years, hopes that the coral sanctuary can now be protected. The region has suffered historically from reef-destroying practices by both national and international fishing fleets, and current coastal-development plans include a port in northern Tanzania to serve a new oil pipeline.

“Coral sanctuaries are regions where reefs have the best chance to survive climate change,” said lead WCS coral scientist and the study’s author Dr Tim McClanahan. “Scientists are scouring the world’s oceans to find and protect them.

“Our study shows that while warming waters may devastate surrounding reefs, this area could become an incredibly important sanctuary where marine species big and small will flock to find refuge from climate change. If well-protected, this key transboundary marine ecosystem will remain a jewel of biodiversity for the entire East African coast.”