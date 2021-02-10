DIVING NEWS
Two teams to form Ghost Diving UK
The latest international chapter of Netherlands-based ghostnet removal group Ghost Diving is to be in the UK, the volunteer organisation has announced.
There are set to be two teams of technical divers within the new Ghost Diving UK chapter. Team North will operate out of Tynemouth with its own boat, while Team South is based in Cornwall.
Ghost Diving UK will also participate in international missions in collaboration with other chapters, while on a national level it will aim to link up with local scuba diving and conservation groups in the fight against marine pollution. Initially it has partnered with Healthy Seas, the non-profit environmental organisation that recycles recovered net and line.
The Ghost Diving Foundation was established by current chairman Pascal van Erp in 2009. Besides the UK it has chapters in the Adriatic, Costa Brava, Egypt, Greece, Hong Kong, Korea, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, New Zealand, Philippines and Poland.
10 February 2021
Last March Ghost Diving changed its name from Ghost Fishing “to make it easier for the public to understand what it does”, although the original UK chapter opted to retain the original name and go it alone.
Ghost Fishing UK said it wanted to involve non-diving supporters as well as scuba divers, and described the brand as being already a “household name in the diving industry”.