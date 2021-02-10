Two teams to form Ghost Diving UK

The latest international chapter of Netherlands-based ghostnet removal group Ghost Diving is to be in the UK, the volunteer organisation has announced.

There are set to be two teams of technical divers within the new Ghost Diving UK chapter. Team North will operate out of Tynemouth with its own boat, while Team South is based in Cornwall.

Ghost Diving UK will also participate in international missions in collaboration with other chapters, while on a national level it will aim to link up with local scuba diving and conservation groups in the fight against marine pollution. Initially it has partnered with Healthy Seas, the non-profit environmental organisation that recycles recovered net and line.

The Ghost Diving Foundation was established by current chairman Pascal van Erp in 2009. Besides the UK it has chapters in the Adriatic, Costa Brava, Egypt, Greece, Hong Kong, Korea, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, New Zealand, Philippines and Poland.