Volunteering to get away

There are still ways to get away to more exotic climes for long periods, especially for younger divers.

Founded in 1998, international volunteer service GVI runs programmes in 21 locations in 13 countries manned by its own staff, and a number involve scuba-diving.

GVI too has an intriguing offer for anyone currently working from home to shift to remote working elsewhere in the world. It says a number of its bases “equipped with reliable wi-fi” are welcoming remote workers, and you could be one of them.

One example designed for divers might be its 2-12-week Marine Conservation Expedition in the Seychelles, which costs from £2095 plus travel.