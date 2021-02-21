Fourth Element Xenos Semi-Drysuit

The latest Xenos 7mm semi-dry has some new features intended to help keep you warmer for longer in cooler water, and to make it easier to don and doff.

Thermoflex neoprene protects the torso, while a new neck closure and Glideskin cuffs and polyurethane ankle-seals are provided to minimise flushing. Back-entry zip and smooth surfaces on arms and legs with specially shaped ankles should speed up changing. For more protection, you can add the 5/3mm hooded vest.

The Xenos comes in male and female styles for £299, and the vest costs £90.