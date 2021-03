INON has introduced an accessory line for the popular GoPro Hero 8 and 9 action-cams.

New front masks allow its UFL – G140 SD semi-fisheye and UCL-G165 SD wide close-up lenses to be easily fitted and removed under water, says the maker.

The £90 mask also has fittings for trays and tripods.

Also new is a £115 adapter to allow use of INON’s variable-strength M67 colour-correction filter.