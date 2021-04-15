DIVING NEWS
FREE May DIVER Magazine out now!
TO ENSURE prompt delivery of DIVER Magazine during the continuing period of coronavirus disruption a special FREE digital version of the MAY issue has been produced to replace the normal paper copy.
This means that:
- Readers in the UK and around the world are able to access the magazine both in page-turning format and as a downloadable PDF immediately from publication date onwards.
- Increased time spent at home can be conveniently enjoyed with Britain’s top diving magazine – which this month features 18 world-beating dives, Why Miranda K is backing Britain, Amazing UnderBathWater images, Out of Lockdown in the Maldives, Top photographers capture the essence of UK diving, Vintage Scuba, The fraught making of ‘Black Coral’ – plus DIVER Tests, latest diving news, new dive gear, Louise Trewavas and much more.
- DIVER Magazine subscribers are able to access the May issue as a FREE addition to their package with no reduction to their overall paper-copy entitlement.
It avoids:
- Unnecessary trips to the High Street to buy copies of the magazine
- Problems with limited retail availability, in particular for outlets located overseas
Get FREE digital copy of the May issue of DIVER here
Also still available – FREE April issue of DIVER, featuring:
- 5 ways to perfect buoyancy
- Covid-secure diving a long way from shore
- Every winning shot from UPY 2021
- Sussex divers probe 18th-century wreck
- Mozambique weekenders!
- Best dives in Loch Fine
PLUS: DIVER Tests … ‘Hello diving, bye bye whingeing’ says Louise T … Book reviews … Studying dive-safety online … New dive gear … Protection for two Victorian mystery wrecks … 1895 beer cargo comes back to life.
Get FREE April DIVER in page-turning format here or as a PDF here
15 April 2021